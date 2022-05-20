Beale Street Artcrawl is coming to Downtown Memphis this weekend

According to Dear Memphis, the free event will feature art from artist from Memphis, Nashville and other surrounding areas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art lovers have some fun coming their way this weekend, as Dear Memphis nonprofit organization partners with the Downtown Memphis Commission to host the Beale Street Artcrawl event Saturday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Beale Street.

