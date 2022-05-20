x
Beale Street Artcrawl is coming to Downtown Memphis this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art lovers have some fun coming their way this weekend, as Dear Memphis nonprofit organization partners with the Downtown Memphis Commission to host the Beale Street Artcrawl event Saturday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Beale Street.

According to Dear Memphis, the free event will feature art from artist from Memphis, Nashville and other surrounding areas.

Dear Music said that its goal is mission is to organize events that highlight “cultural enrichment”, showcasing performance and visual arts in spaces that are accessible to the community.

