Memphis River Parks Partnership in mediation with contractor over crumbling portions of Beale Street Landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It cost $42 million to build the Beale Street Landing on the riverfront, but less than a decade after it opened, parts of it are cracking and crumbling.

The concrete facade is falling off on some parts of the structure. Most of the damage is on the riverside drive side.

A spokesperson for the Memphis River Parks Partnership said the cracks are superficial and not structural. We are told it was a contractor issue and they are in mediation with the contractor for the project.

“This is an issue that was identified early. And it’s been a long mediation process we hope to be able to resolve soon,” said George Abbott with the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

There’s no word on when mediation will be finished and the repairs made.