Here's all you need to know about Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beale Street Music Festival is finally back, and tourist, fans and Memphis lovers are prepared to flood Tom Lee Park to see their favorite artist perform.

BSMF will provide free, public access to the Memphis Tourism “Blues Stage on Beale”, and tickets are not required to enter Handy Park.

Tickets are required to access the Zyn, Budlight, or Volkswagen stages in Tom Lee Park, where big-name artist and bands like Earth, Wind and Fire, The Luminers, Hardy, Eric Bent, Jazmine Sullivan, Glo Rilla, Shovel & Rope and more will perform during the three-day festival.

Those who purchase tickets will also have access to a reserved seating section at the Memphis Tourism “Blues Stage on Beale” in Hardy Park.

Single-day tickets are still available, as well as three-day general admission passes and three-day VIP tickets. To purchase tickets, click here.

For easy planning, you can also download the BSMF Apple Store or Google Play app to help you plan the concerts you want to attend. The app also lets you view food menus and helps you choose your meals early.

Tourist and Memphians who are not attending BSMF should be mindful that it will cost $5 to get on Beale Street after 11 p.m. on Friday. The $5 charge to access Beale Street will start at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Stages and lineups

More than 40 artists, band and musicians from various music genres will take the stage at this year's BSMF.

Performers will be split between the Zyn, Budlight, or Volkswagen stages in Tom Lee Park.

For a map of the stages, VIP stations, entrances and exits, and accessibility ramp accommodations, click here.

To check the lineup schedule and see when your favorite artist perform, click here.

Festival re-entry

Anyone who purchases VIP 3-day and VIP single-day and passes can re-enter the Tom Lee Park up to two times per day by showing their credentials at the entry gate.

Those who purchase general admission tickets can only re-enter the park once a day. To re-enter, general admission ticket holders must scan their passes at the re-entry station and get a hand stamp and a re-entry ticket.

Anyone who purchase a single-day ticket cannot re-enter Tom Lee Park after leaving unless they purchase another ticket.

What can I bring?

BSMF has a clear bag policy, and bags or purses that do not meet the bag requirements will not be allowed.

All purses must be smaller than 9x9 inches long and wide. Fanny packs must be under 18x18 inches long and wide.

One factory sealed water bottle per person is allowed.

Guns and weapons are not permitted.

Be sure to bring sunscreen, umbrellas or panuchos, blankets, hats, and anything else that will make you comfortable.