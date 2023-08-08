x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MATA announces reopening of southbound Beale Street Trolley Station

"We are excited to reopen this vital trolley station to enhance mobility for all," said Bacarra Mauldin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MATA.
Credit: MATA

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced the reopening of the southbound Beale Street Trolley Station located at Main Street and Beale Street. 

This popular trolley station, which sits adjacent to the Downtown Mobility Center, had been closed due to the center’s construction. 

“We are excited to reopen this vital trolley station to enhance mobility for all and move people to where they live, work, and play.” said Bacarra Mauldin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MATA. 

For more information on the trolley operating hours, visit MATA's website.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What Tennessee governor Bill Lee's upcoming special session on gun safety will look like

Before You Leave, Check This Out