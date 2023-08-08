MATA announces reopening of southbound Beale Street Trolley Station

"We are excited to reopen this vital trolley station to enhance mobility for all," said Bacarra Mauldin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MATA.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced the reopening of the southbound Beale Street Trolley Station located at Main Street and Beale Street.

This popular trolley station, which sits adjacent to the Downtown Mobility Center, had been closed due to the center’s construction.

“We are excited to reopen this vital trolley station to enhance mobility for all and move people to where they live, work, and play.” said Bacarra Mauldin, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MATA.