Beale Street visitors react to reintroduced $5 security fee

The Downtown Memphis Commission announced visitors will have to pay $5 to get on Beale Street after 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A late-night visit to Beale Street on the weekends will cost people $5 to party.

The Downtown Memphis Commission announced late Thursday that beginning Friday, Aug. 13, a security fee would be reintroduced for Friday and Saturday nights after 10 p.m.

The security fee comes less than one week after a shooting on Beale Street left two people shot and injured.

In the announcement by the DMC, it read that fee was coming back due to the "historic visitor trends" and "to help reduce crowd sizes and create the best possible visitor experience."

“It looks to me after a certain hour it gets really busy so I can understand a charge for security and protection," Marilyn Lacey, who was visiting Beale Street from Dallas, said.

Entrance fees to the historic street have been an on and off again security measure over the years. Concerns have been about overcrowding on Beale that led to stampedes when violence broke out.

“Every time I’m in town I’m on this street right here and if I had to pay $5, I think that’s a small price to pay for a good time," Juan Cervantes, from Texas, said.

Locally, a security fee has been a controversial topic over the years. Those in favor of it say it makes the street safer during busy nights. Others have argued that it's a public street and people shouldn't have to pay anything to be on it.

“It really doesn’t matter it ain't nothing but $5," Kio, of Memphis, said. "If you’re spending a little money, more than likely you’re coming to have a good time. I’m not against it. I’m not for it.”

Tourists overall say they don't personally mind shelling out a few more bucks.

“I would still come if there was a $5 charge just for the history of this street, the music, what it means to America," Miki Reaume, of New York, said.

"Yeah, I would definitely pay 5 bucks," Ashley Reaume said. "Certainly being a tourist you value things you pay for it but I could see being local and feeling a lot different for local people.”

The DMC said the money collected will go towards covering the cost of the program and safety and security measures.