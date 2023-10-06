Belle Forest Community School celebrates ribbon-cutting ribbon for 'tornado safe room'

The school celebrated a FEMA-approved safe house facility, built for the surrounding community in the event of a tornado or natural disaster.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The first-of-its-kind "tornado safe room" in West Tennessee is now located at Belle Forest Community School.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) held a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new room on Friday morning.

The facility is a two-in-one addition for Belle Forest. The school says it will provide students with a "world-class" gymnasium for physical education as well as sports activities.