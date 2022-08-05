In pictures : Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art has one of the largest collections of Chinese art in the south. Jack and Marilyn Belz, local entrepreneurs, donated their private collection to the foundation that runs the museum.

The Belz Museum has 5 permanent exhibit galleries. There are three Asian exhibits, one Judaic exhibit, and a Holocaust memorial gallery. There are special exhibits that are brought in semi-annually.



The Chinese art in this museum was created during the Qing's dynasty, 1644-1911, and houses over 900 pieces, and the Judaic collection, which was added to the museum in 2004, consists of over 200 pieces and reflects the artistry of Israel’s contemporary artists, Ofra Friedland and Daniel Kafri.



Belz Museum has the largest collection of Kafri’s work outside of Israel, including his 32 bronze sculptures, which were designed to illustrate the entire Bible.