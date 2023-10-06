Benjamin Hooks Central Library partners with ABC24 for 'Reading Wizard' event

Each child in attendance was lucky enough to walk away with a free book as ABC24's Yvonne Cooper read and interacted with the young scholars.

Making sure kids are reading this summer is the focus of a partnership between Memphis Public Libraries and ABC24.

On Saturday, families in the Memphis area brought their children out to the Benjamin Hooks Central Library for the "Reading Wizard Summer Reading Program."

Each child was lucky enough to walk away with a free book. ABC24's very own Yvonne Cooper was there to read and interact with the young scholars.

Jamie Griffin is the assistant director for creative outreach and special projects at the library.

"The reading wizard gives the kids a chance to not only be read too but also to regurgitate a story and to be able to tell the story themselves — to be able to do it in a fun way," Griffin said. "We feel that by doing that, they retain knowledge."