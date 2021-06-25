Berclair neighbors feel overlooked by the City of Memphis after repeated speed bump requests

Downtown and other Memphis neighborhoods are seeing more speed bumps.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brand new speed bumps are being installed across the City of Memphis to cut down on speeding and drag racing.

Speed bumps were most recently installed on Riverside Drive and Georgia Avenue in Downtown.

After repeated requests for some of their own, neighbors in Berclair feel they are being overlooked. With several cars speeding down several residential streets, neighbors, like Ed Spears, said speed bumps are long overdue.

"We’ve tried to get speed bumps," Spears said. "They say they don’t have the money, but you go to another area and they got speed bumps."

He said he and other Berclair neighbors have sent several requests for speed bumps to the City of Memphis, but they've all been denied. Spears said the city told him his street is "too high" for a speed bump.

"Come on now give me a break," Spears said.

Neighbors in Berclair feel overlooked by the City of Memphis after repeated requests for speed bumps have been denied.



The City says it has a backlog of requests but one neighbor wants a solution to this problem. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/QawXL5lqMm — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) June 25, 2021

Requests may also be denied because of how wide a street is or how it could affect response times for the fire department.

The City of Memphis said it has a backlog of requests.

"I’d like someone to take care of the situation," Spears said.