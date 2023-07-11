Bethel Grove shooting leaves girl injured, MPD says

Police say the girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a shooting in the Bethel Grove neighborhood left one girl injured on Tuesday.

At around 1 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Burns Ave. near Labelle St., where they found a child shooting victim, according to MPD.

Police said the girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect(s) were gone by the time officers arrived, according to police.

MPD encourages anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with tips.