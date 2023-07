​Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Thursday morning, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit in a crash.

At around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash at McNeal St. and Court Ave., according to MPD.

Police said a bicyclist was hit in the crash and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle responsible for the crash remained at the scene, according to police.