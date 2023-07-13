BIG3 professional basketball league hosts 3-on-3 competition at FedExForum

Ice Cube, who is the founder of the league, joined ABC24 to talk about how what makes the BIG3 professional basketball league unique. View the full interview below.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The BIG3 professional basketball league, which was founded by music legend, actor and executive producer Ice Cube, will compete in a 3-on-3 game at the FedExForum Saturday, July 15.

Fan will get to see Ice Cube, Bivouacs Head Coach, NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Gary Payton, Tri-States Head Coach Julius ‘Dr. J’ Erving, and 2019 NBA Champion born and raised in Tennessee and current BIG3 player Jodie Meeks.

Ice Cube joined ABC24 to talk about how what makes the BIG3 professional basketball league unique. View the full interview below.