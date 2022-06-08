Olive Branch's new Police Chief is a familiar face in the city

Chief Bill Cox takes over for Chief Don Gammage, who announced he was retiring back in March.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams announced Wednesday that Deputy Chief Bill Cox has been named the city’s new police chief.

Chief Cox takes over for Chief Don Gammage, who announced he was retiring back in March. His retirement is effective June 30, 2022.

Adams said he and the Board of Alderman were unanimous in their decision to appoint Cox to the position. Cox was also Gammage’s choice to take over the department’s top spot.

“The Board of Alderman and I have full confidence that Chief Cox has the experience, knowledge, and skill sets necessary to lead the city’s police department going forward with excellence in serving the citizens of Olive Branch,” said Mayor Adams during the announcement Wednesday.

“To the citizens I pledge to lead this department with honesty, integrity, and commitment,” said Chief Cox. “Thank you all for your continued support of the Olive Branch Police Department, its officers, and its staff as we continue our mission to provide the best law enforcement service to this great city.”

Cox has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, and was the former police chief in Philadelphia, Mississippi, before returning to Olive Branch in 2013.

Mayor Adams said Cox spent 11 years in Olive Branch, and 13 years in leadership positions in law enforcement. He holds a masters in criminal justice from Mississippi State, and is working on his second masters in criminal justice from the University of Mississippi.

Chief Cox will lead a department of 104 people, serving the fifth largest city in the state.