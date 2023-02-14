TN bill would lower legal age to carry a handgun in public to 18 years old

The bill, SB 1498, was introduced by Senator Bill Niceley (R - Strawberry Plains).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee senator introduced a bill that would lower the legal age for someone to carry a handgun in public, or to get a concealed handgun permit, from 21 years old to 18 years old.

The bill, SB 1498, was introduced by Senator Bill Niceley (R - Strawberry Plains). People would still need to be able to legally have a gun. If they were convicted felons or if a court ordered them not to have guns, they still could not legally have one regardless of their age.

The bill also specifically does not apply to anyone under 21 years old who takes a gun or ammunition to a school parking lot in their car, unless they are an honorably discharged military veteran or are actively serving in the military.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1.