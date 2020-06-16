Bill to allow alcohol sales at Memphis Zoo passes TN House committee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo visitors are one step closer to being able to get a cold beer while looking at the animals.
A bill allowing alcohol sales at the Memphis Zoo during regular business hours passed the State House Finance Committee Monday.
Germantown Senator Brian Kelsey is the bill's sponsor in the state senate. He tweeted that the "revenue from the sales will help our wonderful zoo weather the covid-19 shutdown a little easier."
