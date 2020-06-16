x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

local

Bill to allow alcohol sales at Memphis Zoo passes TN House committee

The bill allows for sales during regular business hours at the zoo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo visitors are one step closer to being able to get a cold beer while looking at the animals.

A bill allowing alcohol sales at the Memphis Zoo during regular business hours passed the State House Finance Committee Monday.

Germantown Senator Brian Kelsey is the bill's sponsor in the state senate. He tweeted that the "revenue from the sales will help our wonderful zoo weather the covid-19 shutdown a little easier."

RELATED: Memphis Zoo visitors 21 and up soon may be able to buy alcoholic drinks

RELATED: Memphis City Council raises MLGW and solid waste rates, approves alcohol sales at zoo, and will have voters decide on residency requirements

RELATED: Memphis Zoo may allow alcohol sales but then prohibit guns

RELATED: Lions and tigers and beers? If lawmaker gets his way, Memphis Zoo will sell alcohol

RELATED: Proposed legislation would allow daytime beer and alcohol sales at Memphis Zoo

RELATED: State lawmakers to consider bill to allow alcohol and beer sales at Memphis Zoo