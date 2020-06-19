Bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee's official state book fails again

Former Gov. Bill Haslam vetoed a similar bill in 2016, citing concerns that it would violate the Tennessee Constitution.

Tennessee lawmakers opted to table a bill that would have declared the Holy Bible the state book of Tennessee.

Sen. Mark Pody (R- Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) introduced HB2778/SB2696 on Feb. 5. The measure failed overnight Thursday, and Sexton argued that it should eventually pass.

This isn't the first time Tennessee has seen such a proposal. Former Gov. Bill Haslam vetoed a similar bill in April 2016 that had been offered by Sexton.

Back then, Haslam told 10News there were religious and legal reasons to veto the first bill.