Binghampton Community Land Trust hosts groundbreaking on first property

The property located in the 2500 block of Oxford Avenue. It is the first of many houses a part of this project.

"Binghampton is gentrifying and the prices are climbing faster and faster and pushing people out," Jamey Lee, Director of Urban Equity said. "So we believe its crucial to act now to provide affordable housing , so we can continue to maintain the diversity, economic and racial, all the diversities of this beautiful neighborhood. And to do that by offering a home where someone can own and call their own."