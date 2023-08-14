Binghampton residents still face trash issues, vacant lot with grass that is feet tall

A vacant lot in Binghampton has grass that has grown so tall it's worrying neighbors. Memphis city government now said they will contact Environmental Court.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — From June to August, not much has changed on Madrid Avenue in Binghampton. Reckless driving and trash worried residents then, but now a vacant lot has grass that has grown to concerning heights.

Other problems also persist.

"I ain't seen nothing like this," said Randal Lard, a Binghampton resident.

Some abandoned vehicles are gone since our initial reports, but there is more trash. The vacant lot has grass that is feet tall.

Lard said he just moved on the block and lives right across the street from the lot.

"It was cut," Lard said. "It was cut. It just grew up like that over the last two months."

Another resident, who did not want to go on camera, said he has gotten tickets for his grass being too high. He said it is unfair for this lot to get away with high grass.

"I have seen it tall before — taller than that," Lard said. "They need somebody to cut it regularly. Who owns it?"