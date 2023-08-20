'Community mentality' stressed at Black Business Association of Memphis symposium

Scotty Hendricks, Maggie Anderson and music executive Benny Pough were some of the guest speakers at the BBA's symposium on Saturday.

Resources and training specifically for Black entrepreneurs was provided at a symposium in Memphis on Saturday.

The Black Business Association of Memphis (BBA) hosted a “Building Wealth in the Black Community Symposium” at the National Civil Rights Museum, and entrepreneurs from all over the nation came to speak and share insight.

Scotty Hendricks, Maggie Anderson and music executive Benny Pough were some of the guest speakers at the event.

BBA president Ernest Strickland noted that their main goal is to grow community involvement when it comes to building Black business.

"We need to move beyond neighborhood-mentality to community-mentality because in the word 'community' there's 'unity,'" Strickland said. "This symposium acts as a catalyst for us to come together and start think about group buying; group economics, so that we can have a more prosperous Memphis."

The BBA reports that, in a city that is over 60 percent Black, they make it a point to elevate the wealth in these communities in order to elevate the wealth of our city.