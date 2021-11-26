Black Friday 2021 is here; shoppers get out to kick off the holiday shopping season

2-million people are expected to shop nationwide between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Black Friday 2021 is underway.

What is typically the biggest shopping day of the year; this year it could be more like pre-pandemic 2019, according to experts.

ABC 24's camera was rolling when customers were welcomed into stores at Tanger Outlets in Southaven, early Friday morning.

On the list of things shoppers plan to buy this weekend; clothes, gift cards and toys.

2-million more people are expected to shop this weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. NFR said 64% of customers are likely to spend money in-store, up from 51% last year when many people stayed home due to COVID-19 concerns.