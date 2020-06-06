Black Lives Matter gathering planned for Saturday afternoon in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday at 3, Black Lives Matter is holding an “action item focused rally” at Johnson Park in Collierville.
Organizers described the event as not a march or walk but informational rally.
Those in charge of the gathering also posted “So What’s Next?” on an online flyer.
Early Saturday afternoon, Collierville Police also reported a peaceful demonstration on Market Street.
Follow Brad for live updates on his Twitter account, @Local24Brad. Brad also plans to record the event on Facebook live on the Local 24 News Facebook page.
Another demonstration - a March For Social Justice - is planned for Sunday at 4 in the Collierville town square.