Black Lives Matter gathering planned for Saturday afternoon in Collierville

Another peaceful demonstration was also held Saturday in another section of town.
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday at 3, Black Lives Matter is holding an “action item focused rally” at Johnson Park in Collierville.

Organizers described the event as not a march or walk but informational rally.

Those in charge of the gathering also posted “So What’s Next?” on an online flyer.

Early Saturday afternoon, Collierville Police also reported a peaceful demonstration on Market Street.

Another demonstration - a March For Social Justice - is planned for Sunday at 4 in the Collierville town square.