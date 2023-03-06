Black Lodge employee charged with sexual battery, Shelby County court records say

A now-former employee of Black Lodge video store has been charged with sexual battery, according to Shelby County court records.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A now-former Black Lodge employee has been charged with sexual battery, according to Shelby County court records.

An affidavit states that a victim told police they were touched inappropriately in the back room of the video store on May 13 by suspect Brandon Karnes.

On May 21, Black Lodge themselves posted a statement mentioning "incidents" they needed to address. In the statement the store said that they "did remove the people involved and are better for it."

Black Lodge takes sexual misconduct and sexual assault very seriously. Recently, we unfortunately had incidents we had... Posted by Black Lodge on Sunday, May 21, 2023

According to the affidavit, the victim did not feel well after drinking and went to lie down on a sofa in the back room. That victim told police that Karnes laid on the sofa next to her and touched her until the victim stopped him from doing so.

A witness told police that they entered the room, confronted Karnes and then saw that the victim's dress partially removed, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed the suspect at 170 North Main and he told them he thought his actions were ok because he said he heard the victim make noises, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that Karnes' advances were not consensual, according to the affidavit.

Both the witness and the victim were provided a six-person photo line-up and positively identified Karnes in that lineup, according to the affidavit.

Black Lodge has announced measures to combat potential future incidents including a statement to be signed by each employee and owner acknowledging that they understand what sexual misconduct means as well as more cameras to be installed at the location.