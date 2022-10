American Red Cross said it will give out $10 e-gift cards to donors who donate blood between November 1 and November 22. E-gift cards will be sent through email.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross is preparing for a busy holiday season, and the organization is asking for blood donors to maintain blood supply.

American Red Cross said donors with all blood types are needed.

The organization also said it will give out $10 e-gift cards to donors who donate blood between November 1 and November 22. Donors will receive the e-gift cards by email.