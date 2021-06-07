Blood donors urgently needed: Red Cross still facing severe shortage

Hospital blood demand remains high as nation heads into holiday week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking here, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; click here).

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Over the last 3 months, we've distributed about 75K blood products more than expected to meet hospital needs—depleting the nation's blood inventory.



We urge those who are eligible to roll up a sleeve.https://t.co/NME9vhZlFk — American Red Cross (@RedCross) June 26, 2021

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 28-July 15

DeSoto County, Mississippi

Southaven:

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., SouthPoint Church, 2010 Stateline Road W.

Shelby County, Tennessee

Collierville:

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highpoint Church, 1035 E. Winchester Blvd.