x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Blue Angels make stop in Millington before next year's Midsouth Airshow

The Midsouth Airshow is set for June 18 and 19, 2022, at the Millington-Memphis Airport.
Credit: AP Photo/Noah Berger
U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over San Francisco on Oct. 10, 2019.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Blue Angels made a stop at the Millington-Memphis Airport Friday for a visit before they head back to town for the Midsouth Airshow in June.

The show features military demonstrations, aerobatic performances, and aircraft displays. And the Blue Angels will feature two new aircrafts.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase what our community has to offer, and what an incredible asset our airport is” said Roy Remington, Executive Director of the Millington-Memphis Airport, in a release.

Tickets to the airshow are on sale now. Learn more HERE.

RELATED: Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels fly 'Super Delta' formation for the first time

Related Articles

In Other News

Yes, some used car models cost more than their newer model