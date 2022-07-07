TDOT set to preview I-40 extension plans for newly coming Blue Oval City Ford plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said it will have a design meeting Thursday, July 7 at the University of Tennessee at Martin from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the construction of the State Route 194 extension and new Exit 39 being built on I-40, which will connect the interstate to the soon coming Blue Oval City.
TDOT said they will have maps available as well as a visual demonstration of the construction plans.
TDOT officials also said they will take questions from the public.
RELATED: Blue Oval City officials speak with West Tennessee community for the first time | What they said about jobs, community development