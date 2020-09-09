BlueCross to host drive-through flu shot clinic September 26

Vaccines available at Cathedral of Praise from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is partnering with Cathedral of Praise for a drive-through flu shot clinic on Sept. 26.

This year’s clinic is especially focused on helping prevent the circulation of flu during the pandemic. Both flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will likely be spreading in the fall and winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control, making it more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine.

Walgreens Pharmacy representatives will administer flu vaccines to those ages 8 and older from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the church parking lot. BlueCross members or others with health insurance must bring their insurance card to receive the flu vaccine as part of their coverage. Vaccines are available for $41 for those without insurance.

WHO: BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

WHAT: Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinic

WHERE: Cathedral of Praise, 8200 Macon Rd., Cordova, Tenn. 38018

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“The flu shot is a safe, proven way to lower the chances you’ll get sick – and it’s more important than ever this year,” said Dr. Andrea D. Willis, chief medical officer for BlueCross. “We hope all our members, and all Tennesseans, will get vaccinated to protect themselves and their neighbors who may be more at-risk for complications from the flu.”