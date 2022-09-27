BlueOval City leaders excited about progress on one-year anniversary of investment announcement

Construction and hiring are expected to accelerate in the next year. The project is set to open in 2025.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Tuesday marked a major milestone: the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the largest investment in Tennessee history, Ford's BlueOval City, to rise 40 miles north of Memphis.

Construction at BlueOval City broke ground last week. It will create nearly 6,000 direct jobs building Ford electric trucks and their batteries off of Interstate 40 in Haywood County.

In the next few years, thousands more temporary construction jobs will be hired.

Those with Ford expect the peak of construction workers will be on-site about this time next year. Those leading the project said Memphis area businesses and their workers will be prioritized.

"We want to be a real good neighbor to the local community, so if there is talent, there is capability in that community that makes sense and it's competitive and brings that talent with it, then by all means apply and we will look to bring you in to helping build this project," BlueOval City Director Ermal Faulkner said.

Those leading the project remain on schedule, sometime in 2025.

To find out how you can apply for Blue Oval City construction jobs, click here.