BlueOval City now one step closer to completion after breaking grounds for construction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford broke grounds at BlueOval City, beginning the construction of what the company says will be its “largest, most advanced auto production complex.”

The $5.6 billion investment project will be built in Stanton, Tennessee, and Ford expects to provide some 6,000 plus new jobs once the production plant is completed.

With a target completion year set for 2025, Ford, along with its partner SK On, has just short of three years to complete the production complex, which will exclusively build Ford and Lincoln electric trucks powered by advanced batteries.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee,” said Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction. “This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.”

Ford began preparing the land for the build in March of this year. Ford said since March, they have moved enough soil to fill about 34,500 swimming pools.

According to Ford, 370,000 tons of stone have already been laid and deep foundations have been installed.



Ford ranks as America’s No. 2 electric vehicle brand based on the close of August 2022 total sales. The company said its goal is to reach a 2 million electric vehicle annyal run rate globally before the close of year 2026.