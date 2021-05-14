Bluff City Fair is back in Memphis

For the first time since the pandemic, a fair is opening for entertainment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first fair Memphis has seen in more than a year is making its return. The Bluff City Fair opens Friday night right next to the Liberty Bowl.

Normally, the Bluff City Fair is a fall-time affair but after being canceled in 2020, organizers brought it to Tiger Lane for the spring.

"With COVID last year we were unable to do that and so we thought what a great time to come do a spring event for the community," Jan Hamilton, Universal Fairs Program Director, said. "Everybody can get outside enjoy being together and have traditional fair fun."

From the typical Memphis fair fair of Pronto pups and fried Oreos to a rollercoaster and spinning rides: the attractions also include a petting zoo, circus and aquatic acrobatic show.

“We hope it’s going to give them back some of that joy and just being able to go somewhere and have a good time in a safe environment," Hamilton said. "It’s just what community is all about."

Hamilton said she believes this is the first fair Tennessee has seen since the pandemic began canceling events. Masks are recommended but are not required inside.

There is also a no weapon policy and full body scanners will be used to ensure safety.

The fair opens Friday night at 4 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 23. Check the dates and times here.

Prices: $10 adults (13-59), $5 youth (5-12), seniors 60+ and military with ID. Ride wristbands costs $25 but are discounted to $10 on Tuesday and Thursdays.

Get free admission with a coupon Monday here.

Welcome to the fair! The Bluff City Fair opens tonight. Memphis hasn’t had the thrills and fried food of a fair in more than a year. pic.twitter.com/9KtBfedsyK — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) May 14, 2021