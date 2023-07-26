WATCH: New body cam video released from Ohio police K9 attacking surrendering Memphis truck driver

ABC News obtained the new body camera footage the same day the officer responsible for handling the dog was fired by the Circleville Police Department.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New body camera video showing the moments a police K9 was unleashed upon a Memphis truck driver who had his hands up during a traffic stop in Ohio sheds new light on what led up to the dog's attack.

The lengthy pursuit on July 4 near Circleville, Ohio, and the ensuing attack were captured on a police body camera. Authorities said the chase began on state highway 35, when officers tried to stop a commercial semitruck that was missing a mud flap and had failed to stop for an inspection.

The driver, Jadarrius Rose, 23, of Memphis, Tennessee, initially refused to get out of the truck and later defied directives to get on the ground, according to a Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report.

New body camera video obtained by ABC News shows a closer perspective of the incident. In it, Rose is shown with his hands in the air, seemingly confused by the orders to get on the ground.

Seconds before the dog is released, Officer Ryan Speakman, who's since been fired by the Circleville Police Department, is shown saying "final chance or you're going to get bit," then ordering his dog it "nail him."

You can watch the full, unedited body camera footage below. WARNING: This content shows graphic depictions of language and violence, and may not be suitable to all viewers. Viewer discretion is advised:

Speakman was terminated two days after being placed on administrative leave. "Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers," the Circleville Police Department said in a statement.

The Circleville Police Department says the city’s Police Use of Force Review Board concluded that Speakman followed department policy when he set the K9 officer on 23-year-old Jadarrius Rose, despite other officers’ requests not to. The department adds that its review board does not have the authority to recommend discipline.

Another body cam video shows Speakman holding back the K9, and a trooper can be heard repeatedly yelling, "Do not release the dog with his hands up!" However, the officer deployed the dog, and it can be seen in the video attacking Rose.

The trooper can be heard yelling: "Get the dog off of him!" Rose appears to be in pain and yells "Get it off! Please! Please!" before the attack ends. Rose was treated at a hospital for dog bites.

Rose was charged with failure to comply.