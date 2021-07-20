Body found in Memphis apartment complex lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body has been recovered from a lake at a Cordova apartment Tuesday afternoon.
According to initial reports from the Memphis Fire Department, a rescue call went out just before 3pm to The Reserve at Dexter Lake. When first responders got there, they quickly found a body in the water. The fire department has not identified who it is. Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to the scene.
Local 24 News will provide updates to this developing story as soon as more details are available.