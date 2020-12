Authorities believe the body is Kevin Mercado, but the identity must be confirmed by the medical examiner.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Nonconnah Creek just south of Highway 385 and west of Houston Levee on Sunday afternoon.

According to Collierville Police, Mr. Mercado has been missing since a vehicle crash that occurred on December 2nd.