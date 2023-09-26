Body found on Mississippi River identified as Tamia Taylor

The Crittenden County coroner confirmed Tuesday afternoon the body found on the banks of the Mississippi River Saturday was that of the missing 21-year-old Memphian.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — Three days after a body was found on the banks of the Mississippi River Saturday, the Crittenden County, Arkansas, coroner confirmed with ABC24 the body has been identified as that of missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor from Memphis.

Police found her body almost two weeks after an urgent alert was issued for Tamia Taylor.

Officers said they spoke with Taylor's mother, who said that she was supposed to come to Memphis, meet with friends and get on the river boat at 300 Riverside Drive at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

According to MPD, it is unknown if Taylor departed the boat before her friends. Police said they are investigating every possibility of her whereabouts, including the possibility she may have fallen overboard.

The identification confirms Taylor died on the river. We're working to confirm whether her death was ruled accidental or otherwise.

A non-profit that works to bring awareness to missing people of color — The Dock Ellis Foundation — released a statement:

"We are truly heartbroken by the identification of Tamia Taylor. Debra Taylor and her family are truly grateful for your thoughts and prayers.