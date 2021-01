Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says David Vowell’s body was found in the area where he was wanted for shooting two hunters to death.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of an Obion County man wanted in connection to a double homicide investigation has been found Saturday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 70-year-old David Vowell's body was recovered at around 3:00 p.m. in Reelfoot Lake in Tiptonville, Tennessee.

Authorities say the body was found near the area where he shot two hunters earlier this week.