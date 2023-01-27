Before release of bodycam showing moments leading to Tyre Nichols' death, do a mental check | Tips for how to limit sensitive content online

Ahead of the release of the bodycam footage, BRIDGES organization is advising people to be good caretakers of their mental and emotional health.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney's office said bodycam footage showing the brutality that allegedly led to Tyre Nichols death will be released Friday at 6 p.m.

Law enforcement investigating the incident has advised that the video is harsh, deplorable and hard to view, giving warning of sensitive content.

Tyre Nichols was killed after he was allegedly beaten to death by a number of Memphis police officers on January 7. Memphis Police Department fired five officers for their involvement in Nichols' alleged murder Friday, Jan. 20.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the five former officers, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr. and Tadarrius Bean, were all indicted on charges of second degree murder, aggravated assault – acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, official misconduct thru unauthorized exercising of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, and official oppression.

Ahead of the release of the bodycam footage, BRIDGES, a community team building organization for the youth, is advising people to be good caretakers of their mental and emotional health.

Viewer discretion is advised. For those who choose not to view the bodycam video, or for those who want to protect their children from accidently viewing the footage online and on social media apps, be mindful that there are several ways to censor and limit viewership of sensitive content on cellular and electronic devices.

BRIDGES put together several tips that can help people better control and sensor the online content that they view.

Although bodycam footage of the deadly "confrontation" has not been shared to the public, Nichols' family and Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump, who will be representing the Nichol's family in court, viewed the bodycam video Monday, Jan. 23.

MPD Chief C. J. Davis also viewed the video, and she said she was ashamed and unhappy with what she saw.

Crump said the video showed Nichols being repeatedly beaten for three minutes straight. Antonio Romanucci, a Civil Rights Lawyer who is a part of Crump's team, said the officers beat Nichols "like a human piñata."