Boil Water Alert issued for some Hernando residents

The city said a water main break led to the boil water alert.

HERNANDO, Miss — Some Hernando residents will need to boil their water until further notice.

The city issued a boil water notice Friday morning for Thousand Oaks east of Jaybird and Oak Wood Subdivision.

On the city’s website, officials said a water main break caused damage on Thousand Oaks east of Jaybird.

The water pressure is affected in the areas of Thousand Oaks Dr, parts of Jaybird, Oak Creek Manor, and Oak Wood subdivision.