Boil water notice issued for Elaine, Arkansas after problems with water system

Elaine's mayor said the city is conducting daily sample tests for the Arkansas Department of Health and waiting word from them before lifting the notice.
ELAINE, Ark. — Residents of Elaine are under a boil water order after technical and physical issues occurred in the city’s water system, increasing the chances of bacterial contamination. 

On Monday, Phillips County Office of Emergency Management and 911 distributed water to residents at Elaine City Hall. City Mayor Lisa Hicks Gilbert said she requested additional water, which will be distributed Tuesday if it arrives. 

Gilbert made the advisory announcement Sunday on social media, saying the order is precautionary. She told ABC24 the city is conducting daily sample tests for the Arkansas Department of Health and will wait to lift the boil order until the department advises them to do so. 

In Gilbert's social media posts, people were advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.   

