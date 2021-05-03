Boil water notice issued for parts of Olive Branch

The city says that "water samples should be received no later than Wednesday, March 10th."

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A boil water notice is in place for some parts of Olive Branch, Mississippi.

In a tweet Friday, the city said: "If you live on Night Hawk, Bienville, or Star Landing, in Bridgetown, and lost water pressure yesterday, you are under a precautionary boil water notice due to low pressure from the water main rupture. Water samples should be received no later than Wednesday, March 10th."

From Public Utility Commission:

In all cases where a boil water notice has been issued, you should boil the water for consumption but also for brushing teeth and washing hands. Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria that could exist in the water.

Bring the water to a vigorous, rolling boil for five minutes and then allow it to cool before using.

You can boil water and then store it in the refrigerator for later use.

You can also substitute bottled water if available.

During a boil water notice, IT IS safe to shower or bathe as long as you don't ingest the water.