Bottled water available for Germantown residents as water crisis continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown is still working to provide Germantown residents with clean water after diesel leaked into its water supply last Thursday, July 20.

Bottled water will be distributed to Germantown residents Monday, July 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Forest Hill Elementary located at 3368 Forest Hill Irene Rd.

Bottled water cases are limited to one case per car.

Germantown residents can also bring their own containers and fill the containers with an unlimited amount of water of clean water at Bailey Station Elementary located at 3435 Bailey Station Rd. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

(COG) said the Town of Collierville and Shelby County Emergency Management Agency is supporting the city through its water crisis.

Customers who detect an odor in water from taps are asked to notify Customer Service of the affected address by emailing CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov or calling (901) 757-7200. — City of Germantown (@germantowntenn) July 24, 2023

Water use restrictions were partially lifted for some parts of Germantown Sunday, July 23. COG said water customers east of Forest Hill Irene Road could start back normal water consumption and use as of 9 p.m. Sunday night.

City officials said they received reports of a strong odor from the city’s tap water Thursday morning, July 20 and began investigating a cause. Now, the City is asking customers who still detect an odor in their water to notify CustomerService@Germantown-TN.gov or call (901) 757-7200.

COG said about 2:45 p.m. Thursday they found that during the current power outage, a generator being used to power the Southern Avenue water treatment facility was leaking diesel fuel into an underground reservoir.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) completed water testing throughout the weekend.

The city is working to provide bottled water to those who are in critical need until water is approved for use.