Boxtown community organizing to save MATA bus line

MATA's proposed changes to 20 bus routes expected to begin Nov. 7

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Boxtown community members are organizing to save their bus ride as MATA looks to change bus routes next month.

Citizens for Better Service, Boxtown Neighborhood Association and the Memphis Bus Riders Union expect to gather at White's Chapel A.M.E. Church at 7:15 a.m. for a "Save Our Bus" ride.

They say reducing and changing bus routes hurts already underserved areas,

Under the MATA changes, the 38 Boxtown bus route would be eliminated and replaced with the Ready! service.

Ready! is a service launched this summer by MATA that offers a "curb to curb" service.

The MATA changes are expected to begin Nov. 7. It implements changes to 20 routes detailed here.

During the "Save Our Bus" community event, people will load up on the 38 Boxtown route at 7:40 a.m. to advocate for it staying.

The public is invited to come out and support their effort.

We are moving forward to implement new technology and tools that will better serve our community. To learn more about our exciting plans to elevate our service delivery and rider experience, visit https://t.co/RGNgfaSraX pic.twitter.com/dvaRrvpfc6 — Memphis Area Transit Authority (@RideMATA) October 14, 2021

According to MATA, the fixed-routes being cut have fewer riders.