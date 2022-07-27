x
Boy critically injured after being hit by vehicle in midtown

Police said the driver stayed on the scene. They have not released the age of the victim, only saying he was a juvenile.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a boy was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in midtown Memphis.

Officers were called to a crash just before 4 p.m. at East Parkway and Sam Cooper Blvd. They said a silver Nissan Frontier had hit a boy. His age was not released.

MPD said the boy was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver stayed on scene. They have not said if anyone will face charges.

