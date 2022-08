Officers responded to the shooting call about 1 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 400 block of South Lauderdale Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a boy was accidentally shot overnight.

Officers responded to the shooting call about 1 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, in the 400 block of South Lauderdale Street, not far from Mississippi Blvd.

Investigators said they found a boy shot and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.