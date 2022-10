The fire started in the garage of a house in the 4700 block of Bradfield Run after a gas line was breached.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were forced out of their house because of a fire in Shelby County Thursday night.

The Shelby County Fire Department got the call at 6:11 p.m. and was on the scene within six minutes. Once on the scene, they could see smoke escaping the home from all sides.