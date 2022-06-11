Former Mississippi State outfielder Brayland Skinner verbally commits to Memphis baseball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After helping Mississippi State to a college world series title, scoring two runs, Brayland Skinner joins new University of Memphis head coach Kerrick Jackson as the newest faces on the for the program.
In his short time as head coach Jackson has already gotten a verbal commit from former Mississippi State outfielder Brayland Skinner.
Skinner started nearly half the games for the dawgs in the 2021-22 baseball season.
In addition to a home run, Skinner drove in 10 RBI's and scored 19 runs.
Skinner stole six bases in seven attempts with the dawgs in his last season with Mississippi State.
Prior to his time with MSU, Skinner started his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College, where he started all games in his time there.
A super productive talent on the field, Skinner is the first transfer since Jackson's hiring to join the Tigers.