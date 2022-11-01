Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Museum of Memphis is back!| Here's how to purchase tickets

The fire museum said there are three breakfast times available. Those who wish to attend can reserve tickets for 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Breakfast with Santa at the Fire Museum of Memphis returns for another year on December 10, and tickets are now on sale.

Children will get the chance to eat breakfast and take free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The fire museum said there are three breakfast times available. Those who wish to attend can reserve tickets for 8 a.m., 9 a.m. or 10 a.m.

The breakfast menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, and juice, with coffee made ready for parents.

Before breakfast is served, each child will get a chance to write a letter to Santa and drop it in a special mailbox.

After eating breakfast and taking pictures, kids who attend can participate in various activities. There will be designated areas for face painting, balloon art, and play. Kids can also enjoy story time with the Dalmatians and Ms. Pat.

Each child will receive a goodie bag to take home, event organizers said.