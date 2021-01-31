Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
225 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 225 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths for a total of 82,653 cases and 1,265 deaths in the county.
There has been 77,447 recoveries.
Authorities report 948,736 have been tested in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
3,119 new COVID-19 cases and 76 new deaths reported in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,119 new COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths for a total of 727,861 cases and 9,650 deaths in the state.
There are currently 1,574 hospitalizations and 683,295 recoveries.
As of Sunday, health officials report 6,327,384 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
811 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 811 new COVID-19 cases and 27 new deaths for a total of 275,001 cases and 6,045 deaths in the state.
Health officials in DeSoto County reports a total of 18,370 cases and 201 deaths.
881 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 881 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths for a total of 295,268 cases and 4,868 deaths in the state.
Currently there is 913 hospitalizations and 219,646 recvories