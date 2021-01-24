Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
428 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 428 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 80,353 cases and 1,187 deaths in Shelby County.
There has been 74,210 recoveries reported.
As of Sunday, officials say 924,731 have been tested in the county.
2,841 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths reported in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,841 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths for a total 708,717 cases and 8,859 deaths in the state.
Health officials say there is a total of 2,128 hospitalizations and 654,335 recoveries.
Currently 6,184,590 have been tested in Tennessee.
1,196 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,196 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths for a total of 264,219 cases and 5,772 deaths in the state.
Health officials in DeSoto County report a total of 17,741 cases.
1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths for a total of 284,066 cases and 4,606 deaths in the state.
So far 49,807 have recovered from COVID-19. 1,080 have been reported hospitalized
Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report a total 4,874 cases.
