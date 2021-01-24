Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

428 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 428 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 80,353 cases and 1,187 deaths in Shelby County.

There has been 74,210 recoveries reported.

As of Sunday, officials say 924,731 have been tested in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, January 24, 2021.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/Gt63OJhDSV — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 24, 2021

2,841 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths reported in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,841 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths for a total 708,717 cases and 8,859 deaths in the state.

Health officials say there is a total of 2,128 hospitalizations and 654,335 recoveries.

Currently 6,184,590 have been tested in Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 708,717 as of January 24, 2021 including 8,859 deaths, 2,128 current hospitalizations and 654,335 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.78%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/K3dDTOQSVc — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 24, 2021

1,196 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,196 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths for a total of 264,219 cases and 5,772 deaths in the state.

Health officials in DeSoto County report a total of 17,741 cases.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,196 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 21 deaths, and 198 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 264,219, with 5,772 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/P3qngo9VSq — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 24, 2021

1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths for a total of 284,066 cases and 4,606 deaths in the state.

So far 49,807 have recovered from COVID-19. 1,080 have been reported hospitalized

Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report a total 4,874 cases.

Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report a total 4,874 cases.