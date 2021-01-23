Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

537 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 537 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total of 79,925 cases and 1,182 deaths in the county.

There has been 73,667 recoveries.

Currently 919,992 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

4,029 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,029 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths for a total of 705,876 cases and 8,819 deaths in the state.

Currently there is 2,261 hospitalizations and 651,283 recoveries.

There has been 6,158,760 tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

1,856 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,856 new Covid-19 cases and 39 new deaths for a total of 263,023 cases and 5,752 deaths in the state.

In DeSoto County health officials report a total of 17,675 COVID-19 cases.