Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
537 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 537 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total of 79,925 cases and 1,182 deaths in the county.
There has been 73,667 recoveries.
Currently 919,992 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
4,029 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths reported in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,029 new COVID-19 cases and 42 new deaths for a total of 705,876 cases and 8,819 deaths in the state.
Currently there is 2,261 hospitalizations and 651,283 recoveries.
There has been 6,158,760 tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.
1,856 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,856 new Covid-19 cases and 39 new deaths for a total of 263,023 cases and 5,752 deaths in the state.
In DeSoto County health officials report a total of 17,675 COVID-19 cases.