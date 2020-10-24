Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby Health Department reports 414 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 35,901 cases and 563 deaths in the county.

There have been 32,828 recoveries.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, October 24, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/sdaG4Xpvgb and click on COVID-19 Resource Center for the #DataDashboard page:https://t.co/3dGbVc7IEj pic.twitter.com/4w6UpP5qDK — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) October 24, 2020

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,574 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths for a total of 244,087 cases and 3,100 deaths in the state.

Currently a total of 1,247 have been hospitalized, 216,744 recovered and 3,492,224 have been tested in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 244,087 as of October 24, 2020 including 3,100 deaths, 1,247 current hospitalizations and 216,744 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.67% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/HS3UWWUnYl — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 24, 2020

11:00 a.m. - The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,212 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths for a total of 115,088 cases and 3,255 deaths in the state.

Long-term care facilities in Mississippi report a total of 133 outbreaks.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 6,932 cases in the county.