Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby Health Department reports 414 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 35,901 cases and 563 deaths in the county.
There have been 32,828 recoveries.
2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,574 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths for a total of 244,087 cases and 3,100 deaths in the state.
Currently a total of 1,247 have been hospitalized, 216,744 recovered and 3,492,224 have been tested in the state.
11:00 a.m. - The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,212 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths for a total of 115,088 cases and 3,255 deaths in the state.
Long-term care facilities in Mississippi report a total of 133 outbreaks.
DeSoto County health officials report a total of 6,932 cases in the county.